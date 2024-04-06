Astral Tequila to bring MargaritaCon to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Astral Tequila has announced it will be bringing the first-ever MargaritaCon to the Charlotte area.

The month-long celebration is expected to take place from April 5 to May 5.

Astral Tequila said several bars will feature its special margarita on their menus.

Each margarita ordered contributes towards building homes for those in need through the brand’s Adobe Brick Project in partnership with Hábitat para la Humanidad México.

This year, the brand is also spreading the love to communities across the U.S. by supporting Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide, including Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region.

For a full list of participating bars in the Charlotte area, click here.

