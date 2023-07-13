Local

Atrium Health starts building $893M, 448-bed tower on main campus in midtown

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health’s next major construction project is underway.

The Charlotte-based health-care giant broke ground Wednesday on a 12-story, 1.1-million-square-foot bed tower that is part of Atrium’s $1.4 billion capital expenditure investment into its main campus facilities in midtown.

The new tower will have 448 beds and include state-of-the-art operating rooms, surgery and procedure suites, cardiac cath labs, interventional radiology suites, diagnostics and imaging, inpatient beds, a helipad and an expanded emergency room, as well as public amenities and dining.

Chan Roush, Atrium’s facility executive for Carolinas Medical Center, said the groundbreaking is the culmination of five years of planning.

