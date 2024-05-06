School bus hit by driver who ran red light in University City, CMS says

CHARLOTTE — A driver ran a red light and hit a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus Monday morning, the district said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on University City Boulevard at North Tryon Street.

CMS said Bus 758 has one student on board when it was hit by a car that ran a red light. The bus was headed to University Meadows Elementary School.

That student was not hurt, CMS said.

Paramedics did say one person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital but they weren’t seriously hurt.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a school bus off the road with the front of the bus dipping down into the ground. The emergency doors were open on the back of the bus.

University City Boulevard school bus crash A crash involving a school bus blocked lanes in Charlotte’s University City neighborhood Monday morning.

Two cars with heavy damage to their fronts were in the street.

It’s not yet clear if anyone will be charged.

UPDATE: The crash at N. Tryon at University City Blvd. is in the middle of the intersection. Avoid! #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/IxWubmf82q — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) May 6, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Bus passenger, 1 other hospitalized after car crashes into CATS bus)

Bus passenger, 1 other hospitalized after car crashes into CATS bus

©2024 Cox Media Group