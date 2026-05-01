Atrium Health, WakeMed propose $2B merger

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — There is a plan to merge Atrium Health and WakeMed, two of North Carolina’s largest health systems.

On Monday, the Wake County Board of Commissioners will vote on an amendment to WakeMed’s Transfer Agreement, which would be a key step in combining the hospital systems.

It appears most of the changes will come in the Triangle with a $2 billion investment to expand WakeMed locations in Raleigh and Cary. It would also create more than 3,300 jobs and expand services for 1 million people across the state, officials said.

Beyond that, the systems say the merger will establish North Carolina’s largest nonprofit mental health network.

©2026 Cox Media Group