Authorities investigating after body found at storage facility in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Investigators with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are looking into what happened after a body was found at a storage facility this week in Mooresville.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9 that the body was found at Affordable Storage on Oakridge Farm Highway on Monday. A spokesperson didn’t say specifically where on the property the body was found.

It’s not clear how the person died or if foul play is suspected. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any details other than confirming that the investigation is still open.

The person hasn’t been identified yet.

We're working on getting more details.

