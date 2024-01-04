Several northwestern North Carolina schools operating on two-hour delay

NORTH CAROLINA — Several school districts will be operating on a two-hour delay in northwestern North Carolina Thursday morning.
Avery County Schools said they will be operating on a two-hour delay due to rod conditions from snowfall overnight and below-freezing temperatures.
In addition, the district said none of its school buses will travel on gravel roads.
Faculty and staff are expected to report at 9 a.m.
ALSO READ: Strong storms, winds cause delays, cancellations at Charlotte-Douglas during holiday travel
Ashe County Public Schools has also announced it will be operating on a two-hour delay as well.
Due to ice and snow-covered roads, Watauga County Schools also decided to operate on a two-hour delay.
VIDEO: Strong storms, winds cause delays, cancellations at Charlotte-Douglas during holiday travel
©2024 Cox Media Group