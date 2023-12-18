Strong storms, winds cause delays, cancellations at Charlotte-Douglas during holiday travel

CHARLOTTE — Over the weekend, dozens of people have been trying to avoid a holiday travel mess, similar to the one at Thanksgiving, by leaving before the rush.

But bad weather has thrown a wrench in their travel plans as delays continue to climb. At 8 p.m. on Sunday, delays at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport had shot up to almost 400.

Just like Thanksgiving, this week is the start of one of the busiest travel times of the year, and there’s no doubt frequent flyers are trying to get to their holiday destination early.

Like many others, Emily Newton is trying to get home for the holidays but has been stuck at the Charlotte airport all night.

“We were supposed to fly out of Columbia, and the flight got delayed, and this is where we were supposed to switch flights,” Newton said. “We just ended up driving up here [Charlotte], because we would’ve been there all night.”

Many of us probably remember what a headache Thanksgiving travel was for folks trying to get to the airport with hour-plus-long traffic backups. Airport officials say they have changed multiple things to address those previous issues.

While some problems may have been solved, airport employees are still urging travelers to get to the terminal at least two hours before their flight leaves.

