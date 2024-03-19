Barings claims ‘corporate raid’ in suit against former execs

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based global investment manager Barings on Monday filed a lawsuit against several former executives it says were involved in a poaching scheme for their new employer, London-based Corinthia Global Management.

The lawsuit alleges Ian Fowler, Kelsey Tucker and asset manager Corinthia unlawfully planned “one of the largest corporate raids at an asset manager in years.”

According to the 32-page complaint filed in Mecklenburg Superior Court, Fowler and Tucker helped poach more than 20 employees from Barings’ global private finance group to help establish Corinthia’s private credit platform, which launched March 14.

