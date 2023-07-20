Campbell Soup reveals layoffs in plan for closing Charlotte corporate office

CHARLOTTE — Campbell Soup Co. expects to lay off dozens of employees as it moves to close its Charlotte corporate office by the end of this year.

Campbell, which had disclosed plans in January of closing its Ballantyne office as part of a consolidation effort, recently told the state in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing that it anticipates laying off about 55 employees at the Charlotte location by Dec. 1. The N.C. Department of Commerce received the layoff notice on July 17.

The closure comes more than five years after the food industry giant acquired Charlotte-based snack maker Snyder’s-Lance Inc.

