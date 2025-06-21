Belk hit with lawsuits after data breach

CHARLOTTE — Belk Inc. faces two lawsuits stemming from a cyber incident in May, with class-action certification being pursued.

Former employees Andrew Davis of North Carolina and Andrea Larson of South Carolina filed separate, similar complaints against the Charlotte-based retailer in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

Court documents say Belk collected sensitive information including Social Security numbers and other personally identifiable details. But it failed to implement adequate and reasonable cybersecurity measures and necessary protocols to protect customers and employees from a “foreseeable and preventable cyber-attack,” the suits read.

Belk confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal on June 5 that a cyber incident had occurred.

Read more here.

WATCH: Former Truist employee sues Bank, claims manager triggered PTSD with Chucky doll prank

Former Truist employee sues Bank, claims manager triggered PTSD with Chucky doll prank

©2025 Cox Media Group