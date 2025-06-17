Former Truist employee sues Bank, claims manager triggered PTSD with Chucky doll prank

CHARLOTTE — A former Truist employee is suing the Charlotte-based bank for discrimination and retaliation.

In the federal lawsuit, the woman claimed her boss put a Chucky doll in her chair, and it gave her post-traumatic stress disorder. She said her manager knew about her fear of dolls.

The suit also says the woman suffered major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder, and an autoimmune disorder, and finding the doll worsened her condition.

She said she had to take eight weeks of medical leave after being diagnosed with PTSD.

The suit went on to say the woman suffered panic attacks when she returned and was ultimately forced out of work.

She’s asking for damages, back pay, and to be reinstated.

Channel 9 has reached out to Truist for a comment but has not heard back.

VIDEO: Parishioners file lawsuit, accusing pastor of lying on resume

Parishioners file lawsuit, accusing pastor of lying on resume

©2025 Cox Media Group