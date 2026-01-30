Bella’s Backpacks: Teen packs hundreds of supply bags for survivors of abuse

STATESVILLE, N.C. — These days, you can find Isabella Difiore stuffing a bag with blankets, toiletries, water bottles, and writing supplies. But the backpacks aren’t for school. They’re for young survivors of abuse.

“I put a coloring book, a notebook with pens, pencils, crayons and pens, so they can write down their thoughts,” Isabella said.

Isabella started “Bella’s Backpacks” when she was just 12, after learning some of her peers were abuse survivors.

“I was like, you know what? That is definitely an issue that not a lot of people talk about, and not a lot of people are knowledgeable about,” Isabella, now 16, told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson.

Bella’s Backpacks has given out more than 1,800 of these bags over the last four years. They’re available across the state, at child advocacy centers like The Dove House in Statesville.

“With Bella’s Backpacks, it’s not just delivering backpacks filled with care items to give these children hope through their difficult situation, but it’s also to spread advocacy about what these children have gone through and how brave they are,” Isabella said.

Isabella says she even spotted a classmate with a “Bella’s Backpack” at school.

She hopes her mission inspires other teens to help their neighbors.

“If you have a goal, if you have a mission, if you have a dream, go for it. Take that first step by telling someone what you want to accomplish, and then from there, they can help you achieve your goal,” Isabella said.

You can get involved or help Bella’s fundraisers at this link.

(VIDEO >> Carolina Strong: Teen uses personal experience to warn others of digital safety)

Carolina Strong: Teen uses personal experience to warn others of digital safety

©2026 Cox Media Group