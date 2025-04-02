Belmont man arrested after Walgreens theft, high-speed chase ending in Charlotte crash

BELMONT, N.C. — A Belmont man was arrested after allegedly stealing from a Walgreens and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Travis Eugene Cuthbertson, 35, was taken into custody by the Belmont Police Department following a series of criminal acts that began with a theft at a local Walgreens. Cuthbertson reportedly shattered a glass display case at the store, stealing perfumes and colognes valued at $2,356, before fleeing in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

Travis Eugene Cuthbertson

The incident escalated when Cuthbertson rammed a Belmont Police officer’s vehicle while attempting to escape, prompting a high-speed pursuit into Charlotte. The chase ended at the intersection of Old Pineville Road and Archdale Drive, where Cuthbertson collided with two other vehicles before attempting to flee on foot.

Officers quickly apprehended Cuthbertson, who was then transported to Atrium Health CMC Main after complaining of right shoulder pain. Despite his complaint, he sustained no visible injuries, and no officers or civilians were harmed during the incident.

A records check revealed that Cuthbertson is currently wanted in the National Crime Information Center database with full extradition for charges including felony conspiracy, felony flee to elude, and probation violation out of Mecklenburg County.

After his release from the hospital, Cuthbertson will be transported to the Gaston County Jail where he will face multiple charges, including:

Felony Flee to Elude

Assault on a Law Enforcement Official

Felony Larceny

Driving While License Revoked

Damage to Property

Careless and Reckless Driving

VIDEO: Suspect denied plea deal in Belmont man’s disappearance

Suspect denied plea deal in Belmont man’s disappearance

©2025 Cox Media Group