‘Wanting to murder her’: Father of Shelby woman punched during arrest speaks out

SHELBY, N.C. — The family of a woman who was punched repeatedly by a police officer in Shelby says they’re grateful he has been fired.

The woman’s family and protesters spoke out Friday demanding accountability after that officer was initially suspended.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke with the family, who said they’re hoping the officer will also get charged.

The chief of police and city officials announced Saturday morning that the officer involved in Friday morning’s beating has been fired and the State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the case.

The victim, 34-year-old Cherrie Moore, was released from jail Friday.

Protestors, along with Gregory Moore, the victim’s father, were pleased that the department took action.

“Like he was wanting to murder her,” Gregory Moore said to Channel 9 Saturday.

He tells us his daughter has been sleeping all day and trying to recover. The next step for the family is to see that officer charged.

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