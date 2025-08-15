Big 22: East Lincoln Wide Receiver Jaxon Dollar

CHARLOTTE — East Lincoln’s Jaxon Dollar is one of the country’s top wide receivers and has the college offers to prove it.

Dollar, a rising junior, has offers from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Clemson, and Michigan. He is Friday’s Big 22 Player to Watch.

Dollar is hoping to follow in the steps of his brother, Cam, who is a former Division 1 wide receiver.

