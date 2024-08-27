Big 22: Marvin Ridge defensive lineman Manny Lewis

WAXHAW, N.C. — Marvin Ridge High School defensive lineman Manny Lewis just started playing football a few years ago, and not because he didn’t want to. He said his mom and dad just wanted him to wait until he was older. Turns out, he hasn’t missed a beat.
We’re profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9′s Big 22.
> Click here to check out Channel 9′s High School Football page.
>> In the video at the top of the page, Lewis talks about the training he got even before he joined a football team.
(WATCH BELOW: Big 22: Butler quarterback Zach Lawrence)
©2024 Cox Media Group