Big Blue Swim School opens $3.5M facility in Charlotte area

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Woody Alpern’s love of water led him to Big Blue Swim School.

His first facility in the Charlotte market opened Feb. 1. The approximately 10,000-square-foot, $3.5 million facility is at 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road in Pineville.

Alpern says Big Blue delivers an unparalleled experience, from its facilities and technology to its teaching model and the customer service it provides.

He has signed on with Big Blue to invest $100 million and deliver 35 schools on the Southeast. Among those is a second location in the Charlotte market that is set to open in the spring.

