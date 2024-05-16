Bill criminalizing wearing masks during protests moves to Senate

CHARLOTTE — A bill that would criminalize wearing masks during protests in North Carolina passed the Senate Wednesday and is heading to the House.

Opponents fear it could make it illegal to wear a mask for health reasons.

The bill states if a protester is arrested while wearing a mask, they would face extra penalties.

It also would add penalties for people who commit a crime in a mask.

The summary of the bill also says people could no longer wear masks in public for medical reasons.

