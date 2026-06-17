Biopharmaceutical company to bring 1,200 jobs; $1 billion investment to York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A biopharmaceutical company is set to bring 1,200 new positions and more than $1 billion in investment to York County at the site of the former Panthers practice facility.

These jobs, part of a venture known as Project Palmetto Rock, are expected to significantly boost the local economy, with many paying six-figure salaries.

The investment is projected to create 688 direct jobs within the company’s manufacturing operations, which will offer an average annual wage of $102,752.

Additionally, 564 jobs from the company’s corporate headquarters and lab are anticipated, with an average annual pay of $141,502. This substantial project will establish a medical campus at the location.

College student Destiny Abell expressed enthusiasm for the economic boost. “The economy is going up so bring on them jobs baby bring on them jobs,” Abell said.

She also noted the difficulty of finding employment, stating, “It’s hard to find a job out here, so them elevating those job opportunities. I find that very fantastic,” Abell explained.

Former York County Councilwoman Allison Love, who was involved with the Panthers project before its collapse, highlighted the impact of high-paying jobs. Love stated that the significant wages would be a “game changer” for the area.

“The result of higher income is a better quality of life. And that’s important. That’s important across the board. So, you know, the more jobs that we can bring in that they’re going to pay the amounts like this, the better the living is going to be in our area.”

The York County Council approved the first reading of incentives related to Project Palmetto Rock during its meeting on June 15, 2026.

A special called public hearing and second reading for Project Palmetto Rock incentives are scheduled for June 29 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the York County Government Center, located at six South Congress St. in York.

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