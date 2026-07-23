CMS hires law firm for department audits as transparency concerns grow

CHARLOTTE — The CMS School Board requested an audit of several district departments in April, and Charlotte law firm Poyner Spruill was hired to conduct the assessment.

The district has repeatedly declined to provide specific details regarding the audit, offering no information on its progress or any issues it may have uncovered.

The April request for information detailed the audit’s objectives, including a compliance assessment of the district’s policies, procedures and practices.

The audit is specifically focusing on the HR, finance and technology services departments. Additionally, the audit aims to evaluate CMS’ compliance with federal and state public school laws and regulations.

It is also designed to identify areas of risk or noncompliance and to develop a corrective action plan, if necessary.

CMS School Board Chairwoman Stephanie Sneed addressed the assessment Monday, stating that “The assessment is a standard thing and the investigation of the superintendent is not.”

Multiple sources have indicated over the last five weeks that some complaints pertaining to Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill and other district personnel align with the audit.

These sources also report that multiple school board members are disturbed by information uncovered through both the audit and a separate investigation into the superintendent.

The district responded today to a reporter’s inquiry by referring to another media outlet’s coverage from May, stating they had no additional information or comment to share regarding the audit.

A public records request for documents related to the audit has been submitted.

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