Bishop to retire after 20 years at the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A longtime bishop at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte will be retiring after 20 years of leadership.

On Tuesday, the church announced that 67-year-old Bishop Peter J. Jugis would be retiring due to health limitations.

Pope Francis then appointed 62-year-old Father Michael T. Martin, OFM Conv., as his successor.

Martin served as pastor of St. Philip Benizi Parish in Jonesboro, Georgia. He has deep roots in Catholic education and arrives at a time of record enrollment in the diocese’s 20 schools, according to the church.

