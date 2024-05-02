Teen accused of murder to be tried as adult

CHARLOTTE — A judge revoked the bond of a teen accused of killing a food delivery driver, and the suspect will now be tried as an adult.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts was in the courtroom Thursday for that hearing, and he learned new information about why that victim was targeted.

Christopher Butler, 17, was allegedly in on a robbery with a friend who was riding with the victim, according to prosecutors.

He’s been charged with first-degree murder for killing Abijah Barkley.

Two weeks ago, Judge Aretha Blake let Butler out of jail by unsecuring his bond.

The victim’s family was outraged by that decision, and the police weren’t happy, as well.

Archie reversed that decision on Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors argued that Butler was a threat to the community and a flight risk because he was on electronic monitoring at the time of the killing. Butler allegedly cut the monitor off and it took police 21 days to catch up with him.

Barkley’s family was pleased with the decision.

“I’m glad he’s back in jail instead of on the streets and that’s all I got to say,” said Carmella Brown, a family member of the victim.

The judge set Butler’s bond at $300,000 and it’s secured. However, his family is very disappointed about that.

Butler’s family members claim that the shooting was in self-defense.

Even though the plan was to rob Barkley, he was armed and had cocked the gun, the family said. If Butler had not fired, he would be dead.

