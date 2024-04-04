Body camera footage released of man arrested in California for killings of mom, 2 kids in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The body camera footage of the arrest of a man accused of killing a missing Charlotte woman and her two children has been released.

The video shows officers with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office arresting 35-year-old Benjamin Joseph in California last month.

Joseph was wanted in connection with the deaths of 22-year-old Markayla Johnson and her two children, four-year-old Miracle and seven-month-old Messiah.

Johnson and her children were reported missing on March 8. Their remains were found later that month inside a north Charlotte apartment, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Joseph has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of concealment of death.

He will remain in custody in Imperial County until he is picked up by authorities from North Carolina.

