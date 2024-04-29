‘Numerous’ officers hurt in ‘active’ east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — “Numerous” law enforcement officers have been shot Monday in what police are calling an “active” situation in east Charlotte.

>> Watch our coverage LIVE on air.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said “multiple” people have been taken to local hospitals and an active investigation is underway.

CMPD shared news of the shooting just before 2 p.m. They said it happened in a neighborhood along Galway Drive.

2:23 p.m.

CMPD’s SWAT team arrived at the scene and was working the scene of the incident.

Police said the scene was still active.

Channel 9 learned several highways were closed, including Interstate 77 at John Belk Freeway.

2:16 p.m.

Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive. The scene is still active. Avoid the area. Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities. Media staging at 6212 The Plaza at the… — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

Police asked drivers to avoid the area. They asked anyone who lives nearby to stay inside their homes.

Still an active scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive. Steer clear of the area. Residents stay inside of your homes. Multiple victims transported to nearby hospitals. Gunfiire continues on scene. More information to come from CMPD's Public Affairs Office. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

Police said many roads were closed in order for ambulances to move more quickly to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Shooting into home injures woman, Burke County deputies say)

Shooting into home injures woman, Burke County deputies say









©2024 Cox Media Group