‘Numerous’ officers hurt in ‘active’ east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — “Numerous” law enforcement officers have been shot Monday in what police are calling an “active” situation in east Charlotte.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said “multiple” people have been taken to local hospitals and an active investigation is underway.

CMPD shared news of the shooting just before 2 p.m. They said it happened in a neighborhood along Galway Drive.

2:23 p.m.

CMPD’s SWAT team arrived at the scene and was working the scene of the incident.

Police said the scene was still active.

Channel 9 learned several highways were closed, including Interstate 77 at John Belk Freeway.

2:16 p.m.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area. They asked anyone who lives nearby to stay inside their homes.

Police said many roads were closed in order for ambulances to move more quickly to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

