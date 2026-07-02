Body discovered floating in Lake Hickory

A body was found in Lake Hickory on Thursday, and Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies and Wildlife officers responded to the scene along Driftwood Drive.

At around 5:15 p.m., Caldwell County got several reports of a body floating in the lake near an old train trestle that crosses Lake Hickory. Deputies say they’re very early in their investigation and are releasing few details, including whether it’s a man or a woman.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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