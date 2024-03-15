Body of missing kayaker found in South Carolina lake

RICHALND COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing kayaker who disappeared in Lake Carolina Thursday afternoon, according to reports from WOLO.

The Columbia Fire Department, with assistance from the Department of Natural Resources, spent hours searching for the boater after their kayaker overturned and never resurfaced.

Eventually, the kayaker’s body was found in the northeast Columbia area of Richland County, according to reports from WOLO.

The coroner’s office has not released the victim’s identity.

VIDEO: Officials: Crews search for body of missing kayaker in Catawba River

Officials: Crews search for body of missing kayaker in Catawba River Officials: Crews search for body of missing kayaker in Catawba River

©2024 Cox Media Group