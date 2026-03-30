Man allegedly driving on revoked license hits, kills 8-year-old girl riding bicycle

A driver accused of hitting and killing an eight-year-old girl last weekend is expected to make his first appearance before a judge Monday.

Khaliyal Burney was driving on Monmouth Drive in north Charlotte Saturday evening when he hit a girl riding a bicycle, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The girl, Nyomi Summers, died at the hospital.

Burney was charged with driving with a revoked license, fake registration, and no insurance.

CMPD said he was not intoxicated or speeding at the time of the crash.

VIDEO: Mother recalls moment she learned her son had been shot at north Charlotte pool party

Mother recalls moment she learned her son had been shot at north Charlotte pool party

©2026 Cox Media Group