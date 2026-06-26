Boone implements Stage 2 water restrictions as drought continues

BOONE, N.C. — Due to ongoing extreme drought conditions, the Town of Boone has announced it will be implementing Stage 2 water restrictions, starting July 1.
According to town officials, Town of Boone water customers are prohibited from:
- Watering lawns, landscaping, gardens, parks, athletic fields, and golf courses, except under limited approved conditions.
- Installing new landscaping that requires irrigation
- Filling or refilling swimming pools, hot tubs, spas, and wading pools.
- Washing vehicles, boats, airplanes, and other equipment unless a water reclamation or reuse system is used.
- Washing driveways, sidewalks, buildings, parking lots, and other outdoor surfaces.
- Using water from fire hydrants for non-emergency purposes.
- Operating ornamental fountains, ponds, and similar water features.
- Serving drinking water in restaurants unless requested by the customer.
- Operating water-cooled equipment that does not recycle water, except when medically necessary.
- Using washable dishes and utensils in commercial food establishments when disposable or biodegradable alternatives are available and can be used effectively.
- Any unnecessary or intentional waste of water.
Residents who violate the restrictions could face penalties.
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