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Boone implements Stage 2 water restrictions as drought continues

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Water restrictions issued as drought persists
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

BOONE, N.C. — Due to ongoing extreme drought conditions, the Town of Boone has announced it will be implementing Stage 2 water restrictions, starting July 1.

According to town officials, Town of Boone water customers are prohibited from:

  • Watering lawns, landscaping, gardens, parks, athletic fields, and golf courses, except under limited approved conditions.
  • Installing new landscaping that requires irrigation
  • Filling or refilling swimming pools, hot tubs, spas, and wading pools.
  • Washing vehicles, boats, airplanes, and other equipment unless a water reclamation or reuse system is used.
  • Washing driveways, sidewalks, buildings, parking lots, and other outdoor surfaces.
  • Using water from fire hydrants for non-emergency purposes.
  • Operating ornamental fountains, ponds, and similar water features.
  • Serving drinking water in restaurants unless requested by the customer.
  • Operating water-cooled equipment that does not recycle water, except when medically necessary.
  • Using washable dishes and utensils in commercial food establishments when disposable or biodegradable alternatives are available and can be used effectively.
  • Any unnecessary or intentional waste of water.

Residents who violate the restrictions could face penalties.

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