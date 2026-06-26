Boone implements Stage 2 water restrictions as drought continues

BOONE, N.C. — Due to ongoing extreme drought conditions, the Town of Boone has announced it will be implementing Stage 2 water restrictions, starting July 1.

According to town officials, Town of Boone water customers are prohibited from:

Watering lawns, landscaping, gardens, parks, athletic fields, and golf courses, except under limited approved conditions.

Installing new landscaping that requires irrigation

Filling or refilling swimming pools, hot tubs, spas, and wading pools.

Washing vehicles, boats, airplanes, and other equipment unless a water reclamation or reuse system is used.

Washing driveways, sidewalks, buildings, parking lots, and other outdoor surfaces.

Using water from fire hydrants for non-emergency purposes.

Operating ornamental fountains, ponds, and similar water features.

Serving drinking water in restaurants unless requested by the customer.

Operating water-cooled equipment that does not recycle water, except when medically necessary.

Using washable dishes and utensils in commercial food establishments when disposable or biodegradable alternatives are available and can be used effectively.

Any unnecessary or intentional waste of water.

Residents who violate the restrictions could face penalties.

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