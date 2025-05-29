Boone names new police chief

BOONE, N.C. — The Boone Town Council appointed Daniel Duckworth as the new chief of police.

Duckworth has served as interim police chief since the start 2025 following the retirement of former Chief Andy Lebeau.

The new chief was born and raised in the High Country and graduated from Appalachian State University.

“It is an honor to serve as chief of police for the Town of Boone,” Duckworth said in a news release. “I am committed to fostering trust, transparency, and collaboration within our community while empowering our dedicated officers to thrive. Boone is a unique town, and I look forward to serving its residents and supporting the Boone Police Department during this important period of change and growth.”

Duckworth has served in the Boone Police Department for more than 16 years.

