‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign launches to curb impaired driving

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program launched its annual “Operation Firecracker Booze It and Lose It” enforcement campaign on Monday. The initiative aims to promote safe driving and reduce impaired drivers on roads across North Carolina during the busy holiday travel period.

The campaign coincides with Fourth of July celebrations throughout North Carolina and will run through July 5. It involves bolstered public outreach and increased law enforcement efforts to encourage sober driving. Law enforcement will conduct checkpoints and an increased number of patrols as part of the campaign.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety Sec. Jeffrey Smythe spoke at Monday’s press conference about the campaign’s significance.

“This campaign highlights that if you drink and drive in North Carolina, you lose,” Smythe said. “You risk losing your license, your freedom, your reputation and possibly your life or someone else’s.”

Traffic data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows that last year’s “Operation Firecracker” campaign period resulted in 917 DWI arrests.

Among those arrests, 77 were for drivers under the age of 21.

The “Booze It and Lose It” campaign highlights the severe consequences associated with reckless behavior on the road.

Drivers are encouraged to plan to arrive safely this Fourth of July holiday. This includes designating a sober driver or utilizing a taxi or rideshare service to ensure a safer holiday for everyone.

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