Botox treatments on the rise amongst young people

Many people want to not only feel young but also look like it. Due to this desire, there has been a steady rise in the number of women and men getting Botox.

Boston 25 News looked into why so many are preventing wrinkles before they even show up.

Alexandra Rogers is the co-owner of LexRx, a botox and face treatment practice, as well as a nurse practitioner. Rogers said the largest demographic her practice caters to at the moment is millennials.

“If you start young and you’re really consistent with your treatments, then as the years go on, you can actually end up going further and further between your treatments,” Rogers said.

Amy Gusky told Boston 25 News that she started injectible when she was 31.

“I always kind of had lines in my forehead, and I was turning. I think I was in my 30s; I was recently divorced, and I just wanted to kind of slow down the aging process,” said Gusky.

Michaela Forbes revealed she started her treatments at 36.

“Same thing as getting your nails done. Um, that’s kind of how I think of it. It’s just a nice self-care aspect, and I love the way it looks,” Forbes explained.

Alexa Nicholls Costa, also co-owner of LexRx and a nurse practitioner, told Boston 25 News that she felt judged when she first started getting her Botox treatments at just 23 years old.

However, now she believes it’s becoming more mainstream. “The stigma has certainly diminished,” said Costa.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons points to the steady rise of people sharing their procedures on social media, which resulted in an increase in certain procedures.

According to Boston 25 News, interest in facial injections and fillers has doubled since 2019, and lip fillers were among the top five most sought-after procedures.

Dermatologist Dr. Alissa Lamoureux said it’s all about prejuvenation versus rejuvenation.

“Prevent fine lines and wrinkles from happening as opposed to waiting until they are there and trying to reverse them, which sometimes can be harder,” Lamoureux explained.

But she did express that it could be harder for doctors to clarify the unrealistic filters, dangerous trends, and misinformation on social media.

“Teenagers come in talking about skincare and all the products that they’re using, and sometimes they’re causing maybe more harm than good,” Lamoureux explained.

Lamoureux told Boston 25 News while most procedures are FDA-regulated and are done safely, there are always risks and costs. Which is why she suggests doing your research.

So remember, injections should only be performed by licensed medical professionals; have a consultation to be sure you understand what you are trying to achieve; and be aware that the lowest price may not be the best option.

The FDA has approved dermal fillers for adults aged 22 and older for facial treatments like wrinkles, augmentations, and restoration. However, patients are encouraged to talk with a dermatologist or licensed medical professional before moving forward with any procedure.

