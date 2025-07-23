Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ to be centered in Charlotte for season 23

CHARLOTTE — The popular cooking reality competition “Top Chef” is coming to Charlotte.

Season 23 of the Bravo show will be centered in Charlotte, the network announced on Wednesday.

According to Bravo, the show will “showcase the finest in southern hospitality, embracing the rich history, agriculture and outdoors.”

In addition to Charlotte, several episodes will be recorded in Greenville, South Carolina.

Production will begin this summer, and season 23 will premiere in 2026, according to Bravo.

“We’re excited to return to the south for ‘Top Chef’ Carolinas,” said Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President, Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Charlotte and Greenville are perfect chefs’ playgrounds fueled by exceptional local ingredients, bold flavors, a strong agricultural foundation, stunning natural landscapes, and the warm, genuine hospitality the South is known for.”

Several chefs from Charlotte have been on the show, but nobody from the Tar Heel State has won the overall competition before.

