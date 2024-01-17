‘Love is Blind’ reveals cast members from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The newest season of a popular dating reality show on Netflix is premiering next month, and this season’s cast hails from the Charlotte area.

Love is Blind revealed the 30 people selected to take part in the reality show. Each contestant gets time to talk with the other singles through special pods, but they can’t see each other until someone proposes.

Here’s the batch of bachelors and bachelorettes from Charlotte who will be on the show for season six:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 37 Amy Cai, PR Director Love is Blind Season 6. Amy Cai in Love is Blind S6. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023 (Adam Rose/Netflix/Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023)

The show premieres on Feb. 14 on Netflix. There are 12 episodes in the season, with a finale set to air on March 6.

