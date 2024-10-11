Brewery adds taproom, restaurant in Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. — King Canary Brewing Co. is carving out its niche in downtown Davidson.

The Mooresville brewery recently opened its second taproom at 121 Depot St. It is behind the Davidson College bookstore and adjacent to Davidson Village Inn.

King Canary owner Andrea Gravina says she’s been looking for second taproom locations for roughly three years.

“When this space opened up in downtown Davidson, just a short walk from home, I knew from the second I saw it that this was our new space. Everything just clicked,” she says.

The history of the 2,410-square-foot space as Davidson Wine Co. was another draw. Gravina knew the building, dating to the 1920s, had great bones — and many coveted architectural features. It came with a large patio and parking.

“There also hasn’t been a brewery in Davidson,” she adds. “(In) a college town with a great sports following and alumni presence, a brewery seemed like a great fit.”

