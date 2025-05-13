City council member clarifies allegations of corruption, says comments were misconstrued

CHARLOTTE — Monday night was Victoria Watlington’s first city council meeting after making what some perceived as blistering comments that were aimed at her colleagues.

Last Tuesday, in an email, the at-large council member said she was concerned about unethical, immoral, and illegal activities following a closed-door meeting to vote on a settlement for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jenning.

That settlement was aimed at preventing a potential lawsuit from Jennings over his public feud with former city councilman Tariq Bokhari.

“It was clear and very documented in the public record what my specific concerns were. How it became what it was is still unclear to me,” said Watlington. "I didn’t have an opportunity to have all the facts about the settlement at the time that my vote was asked, which is why I had concerns.”

Meanwhile, her email sparked outrage among some on the city council, including Mayor Vi Lyles.

In that email, Watlington clarified that in an effort to improve city council processes, she proposed a solution to the interim city attorney and her colleagues on the council to help ease procedural challenges.

She wrote that none of her concerns had anything to do with financial or widespread corruption.

“I mean, I’ve made concerns, and I’ve documented them several times. I would hope not only the city attorney but all of us would investigate how we do work, which was my original message,” said Watlington.

Regardless, City Attorney Anthony Fox said her comments could possibly trigger an investigation.

“I think I spoke very specifically to exactly what I meant and why I said what I said on Thursday; how that message got construed the way it was is beyond me,” said Watlington.

Watlington continued that she feels her original message was misconstrued and misrepresented.

When asked if Jenning still has her support, she said that he was never a concern. Her comments were about the work the council does and the integrity of those processes.

VIDEO: Interim city attorney in the spotlight as Charlotte City Council votes to settle

