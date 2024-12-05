Brewery faces hurdle in plans to reopen after devastating fire

CHARLOTTE — Heist Brewery’s efforts to reopen have hit a stumbling block. The NoDa brewpub — shuttered since a two-alarm fire in July — continues to navigate the ins and outs of its insurance coverage.

“Our hands are tied. We’re doing everything in our power to get things moving. In a time like this, insurance is calling the shots,” says Kurt Hogan, who founded the brewery.

A fire in the kitchen ductwork caused over $1 million in damage to Heist’s roughly 12,000-square-foot home at 2909 N. Davidson St. Most of the damage was smoke and water related, Hogan says.

A spring reopening is the goal, but his hands are tied until the insurance claim is settled, he says.

“We’re ready for that point. It feels like an eternity,” he says. “There’s a lot of questions out there that we don’t have the answers to. We’re just trying to get moving.”

Those efforts have been further hampered after Contents Restoration Services of Charlotte filed a lien for $306,011.43 against Heist in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

Hogan says the bill for Contents Restoration’s services triggered an insurance audit, slowing the payment.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH: Local brewing company hosts paint showdown for good cause

Local brewing company hosts paint showdown for good cause

©2024 Cox Media Group