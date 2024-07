CHARLOTTE — Crews were called to a fire Tuesday night at Heist Brewery in NoDa.

Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters got to the scene.

North Davidson Street was closed down to traffic to allow personnel to fight the fire.

There were no injuries reported immediately.

