Bridge at Fort Mill greenway collapses into creek

FORT MILL, S.C. — A bridge section at the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill has collapsed.

The greenway shared pictures and a brief explanation on social media Monday. The pictures show the road bridge between Tunnel Trail and Mill Pond split into pieces, with some parts submerged in the water below.

According to the social media post, the bridge had a “structural failure,” which led to the collapse.

We regret to inform you that the road bridge that connects Tunnel Trail and Mill Pond has experienced a structural... Posted by Anne Springs Close Greenway on Monday, January 29, 2024

No one was reported to be hurt in the bridge collapse.

The social media post says the area near the road bridge has been blocked off until repairs can be made.

Channel 9 is working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

(WATCH: 1 year after deadly scaffolding collapse in Dilworth, has worker safety improved?)

1 year after deadly scaffolding collapse in Dilworth, has worker safety improved?

©2024 Cox Media Group