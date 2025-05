CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A solar company is coming to Cleveland County, according to the Shelby Star.

It’s called Brookcliff Solar LLC.

The green light comes after a long legal battle between the county and the business.

The company will have to pay the county $100,000.

It also has to make sure the properties meet the county’s requirements.

The company grounds will be on the new Prospect Road.

