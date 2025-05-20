Silfab Solar debate heats up again in Fort Mill amid safety concerns

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Solar Manufacturing Facility, which is under construction in Fort Mill, was back at center stage during a council meeting Monday night.

Silfab Solar’s opponents renewed their calls for county leaders not to allow the company to begin operations over concerns that toxic chemicals will be on the site that’s next door to two schools.

“Even if Silfab gets in operation, we’re not going to stop fighting,” said Scott Jensen. “That is a specific law that we found that the council has legal authority to revoke permits if an error has been made.”

However, in a Zoom call with Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe after the council meeting, Silfab officials refuted the opposition’s claims.

“Our goal is to make sure the record is set straight, but our facility is safe,” said Greg Basden with Silfab Solar.

Nevertheless, the opposition wants councilmembers to issue a cease and desist order to stop Silfab.

Silfab’s attorney, Brandon Gaskins, said that the demand is without merit and irresponsible.

“It would be for the county or whoever to go to court and seek an injunction, and that is exactly what the opposition group, KG, has already tried and failed,” said Gaskins. “The simple fact is county council does not have the authority to issue a cease and desist order.”

Both sides are now re-upping their commitment to this battle that has carried on for more than a year.

“We’ve been prevailing in court, and we expect to continue to do so if we have to fight it in that venue,” said Gaskins.

The county council went into executive session to discuss Silfab.

They said since two lawsuits are playing out in court over this issue, they can’t comment publicly.

The next county council meeting is in two weeks, when we may see if county councilmembers plan to take any action regarding Silfab.

VIDEO: York County solar panel manufacturer disputes ‘worst-case scenario’ report for hazardous chemicals

