Building full of antiques catches fire near Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Burke County are trying to determine what started a fire that destroyed a building filled with antiques north of Morganton.

Channel 9 Reporter Dave Faherty learned that eight fire departments from Burke and Caldwell counties responded to the fire along Hartland Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The owner says the building, which did not have power, was filled with hundreds of thousands of dollars of antiques and glassware.

Because there was no fire hydrant nearby, firefighters had to bring water to the scene to fight the fire.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The cause hasn’t been determined yet.

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