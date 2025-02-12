MORGANTON, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with local property owners to enforce a no-trespassing order at 1111 Clark Hill Road in Morganton, aiming to curb criminal activities in the area.

On Saturday, deputies discovered a large homeless encampment and numerous stolen items on the property, all linked to reports from nearby communities. The individuals found on-site were trespassing without authorization.

Burke County enforces no-trespassing order at Morganton property

The property owners have requested assistance from the sheriff’s office to remove all unauthorized individuals from their land. The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

VIDEO: Nonprofit founder wins lottery, pledges prize to help Charlotte homeless

Nonprofit founder wins lottery, pledges prize to help Charlotte homeless





©2025 Cox Media Group