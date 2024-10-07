Burke County giving out free tarps to people with roof damage from Helene

MORGANTON, N.C. — Burke County officials are offering free tarps as temporary relief to people who need to cover holes in their roofs after Hurricane Helene.

The Burke County Government announced on Monday that tarps will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We understand that many of our residents have sustained damage to their homes and properties. These tarps are intended to provide temporary relief by helping cover holes in roofs until permanent repairs can be made,” said Michael Willis, Burke County Emergency Services Director.

The tarps can be picked up at the Foothills Higher Education Center on S. Sterling Street in Morganton.

According to Burke County, officials will also take some of the free tarps to the county’s Point of Distribution locations in the coming days.

Here’s a list of those locations:

Longtown Fire Department - 7765 South Mtn Institute Road Nebo, NC 28761

- 7765 South Mtn Institute Road Nebo, NC 28761 George Hildebran Fire / Rescue - 7470 George Hildebran School Road Connelly Springs NC

- 7470 George Hildebran School Road Connelly Springs NC Enola Fire Department - 2510 Enola Road Morganton NC 28655

- 2510 Enola Road Morganton NC 28655 Brendletown Fire / Rescue – Station 1 - 5157 US 64 Morganton NC 28655

- 5157 US 64 Morganton NC 28655 Jonas Ridge Fire Department - 8224 Buckeye Hollow Road Newland, NC 28657

