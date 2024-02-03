Burke County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 2, deputies conducted an investigation regarding the production and distribution of child pornography at a home on Ramblewoods Drive.

Following the investigation, 27-year-old Robert Lingafelt was taken into custody.

He was later charged with felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, and felony indecent liberties with a minor, according to deputies.

A $25,000 secured bond was issued for indecent liberties with a minor charge.

