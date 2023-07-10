Burke County teen who fought in Korean War accounted for

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County teenager killed in the Korean War was recently accounted for.

U.S. Army Cpl. Rex W. Powell, of Valdese, North Carolina, was officially accounted for on Feb. 13. and his family recently learned of the identification.

Powell was a member of L Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in the winter of 1950. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 12 when Powell’s unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

There is no record or eyewitness account of Powell being held as a prisoner of war and no recovered remains were ever identified as Powell.

The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea returned the remains of over 2,900 Americans in 1954 during Operation GLORY, but none of those remains were Powell’s.

In July 2018, the DPAA proposed a plan to disinter 652 Korean War Unknowns from the Punchbowl, according to a release.

During Phase 3 of of DPAA’s Korean War Disinterment Project, Powell’s remains were identified through dental and anthropological analysis.

Powell’s name is now listed on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War.

Powell will be buried in Salisbury on Aug. 11, 2023.

For more information on DPAA recovery efforts, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Unknown Revolutionary War soldiers get proper burial in South Carolina)

Unknown Revolutionary War soldiers get proper burial in South Carolina

©2023 Cox Media Group