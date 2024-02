CHARLOTTE — A judge sentenced a Charlotte business owner to two years in prison for COVID-19 fraud schemes.

Evan Agustin Perez, 35, must also pay back $720,000 to the Small Business Administration, announced Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Perez submitted fraudulent applications to get the Paycheck Protection Program loans, investigators said.

He pleaded guilty in September.

