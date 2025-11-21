Cabarrus County Schools employee charged in SC following operation targeting online predators

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A former transportation safety assistant with Cabarrus County Schools was arrested on Nov. 13 on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Matthew Wicker, who worked with disabled children as a school bus aide, was suspended by the district on Oct. 31, following notification of an investigation by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, according to district officials.

Wicker was arrested as part of Operation Online Guardian, conducted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Matthew Wicker (Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office)

He is currently awaiting extradition. His bond has been set at $65,000, and he is scheduled for a court appearance on Dec. 11.

Wicker had been working for the district since August 2023. His employment was terminated on Nov. 13, the same day as his arrest.

The investigation into Wicker’s activities is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses.

