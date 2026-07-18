Man killed in Concord crash

CONCORD, N.C. — A 22-year-old man was killed Friday after a high-speed, three-vehicle crash that left his car engulfed in flames, according to the Concord Police Department.

Officers responded just before noon to Copperfield Boulevard near Penny Lane, where they found a Buick Lucerne, Nissan Murano, and Dodge Ram work truck involved in the crash.

Police said the Buick was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived. The Concord Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the 22-year-old was traveling southwest on Copperfield Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the Buick and crashed into the Nissan and the Dodge Ram.

The impact caused the Buick to catch fire and overturned the Dodge Ram onto its side.

The driver of the Nissan, a 77-year-old woman, and her 12-year-old grandson were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured and did not require medical treatment.

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