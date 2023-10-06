Caldwell County man bags first $2 million prize in new scratch-off

RALEIGH — Tomas Garcia, of Lenoir, took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $2 million top prize in a new scratch-off game, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday.

Garcia bought his lucky Power 20s ticket from Quickway Superette on Norwood Street Southwest in Lenoir.

Garcia could choose the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $855,006.

