Camp North End adds craft café with wellness focus

CHARLOTTE — Camp North End is adding a craft café and wellness studio to its tenant mix. La Bodeguita is set to soft open on May 3, with a grand opening to follow.

The concept will operate out of a vintage Airstream trailer in the Boileryard District.

Expect La Bodeguita — Spanish for “the little store” — to offer a rotating menu of craft activities. Expect options such as postcard collaging, clay hand building and watercolor painting.

Michelle Fernandez, a mental health therapist, is behind that venture — an extension of her creative brand Limoncito Goods, which utilizes art as a tool for mental well-being, self-expression and to connect to the community.

